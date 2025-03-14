1,107 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $347.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

