1,132 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $546.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

