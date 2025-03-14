13,788 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Marriott International accounts for 2.7% of Atala Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 83.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.29 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.