1,455 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

GE stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average is $183.64. General Electric has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.