18,395 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPS. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 621,222 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

