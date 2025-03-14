1,843 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

