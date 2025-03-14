212,410 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 212,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 504.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %

QRVO opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.