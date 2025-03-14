2,729 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.4 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

View Our Latest Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.