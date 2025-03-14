2seventy bio’s (TSVT) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 2seventy bio news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $25,350,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
