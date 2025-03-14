2seventy bio’s (TSVT) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

In other 2seventy bio news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $25,350,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 620.0% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

