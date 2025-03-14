385,349 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 385,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 376,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Samsara by 103.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,505,753.86. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,585,272 shares of company stock worth $70,167,096. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOT stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

