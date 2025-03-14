40,288 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Integras Partners LLC

Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Integras Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

