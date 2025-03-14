53,798 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

