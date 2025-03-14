63,403 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,715,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 794,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

