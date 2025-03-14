74,254 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

RRC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.84.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

