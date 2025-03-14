Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 60054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,097,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,616,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

