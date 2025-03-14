Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $490.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.83. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.88 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

