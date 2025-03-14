Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.200-20.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.000 EPS.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $377.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average of $483.80. Adobe has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.46.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

