Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.99 and last traded at $98.81. Approximately 8,883,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,182,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

