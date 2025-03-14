Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $119.38 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.80.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,171,972. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock worth $318,203,453. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

