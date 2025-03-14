Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.