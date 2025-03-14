Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Contrast

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors 19.90% 31.45% 12.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 NXP Semiconductors 0 3 16 0 2.84

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $267.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and NXP Semiconductors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.04 $2.51 billion $9.73 20.66

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Alimco Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

