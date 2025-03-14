Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 3,062,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,077,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$507.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.