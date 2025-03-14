AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 361.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

