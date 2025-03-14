AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,796 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 309.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.