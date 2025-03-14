AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 4,491 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

