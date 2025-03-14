AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,266 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $45.29 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,913,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,971,427.40. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $813,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.