AlphaQuest LLC Sells 86,570 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Zuora were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zuora by 58.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 274.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares in the company, valued at $833,702.94. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 60,885 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $604,588.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,236.58. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,868 shares of company stock worth $2,064,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

