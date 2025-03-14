AlphaQuest LLC Sells 86,570 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zuora by 58.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 274.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.
Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.
