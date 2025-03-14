Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

