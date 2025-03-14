Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amdocs stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 2/14/2025.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

