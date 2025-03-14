American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

