Amundi Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amundi boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $507.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

