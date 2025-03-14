Amundi Has $23.39 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Amundi lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,770. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

