Amundi Reduces Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 83,799 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 522,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $19.40 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

