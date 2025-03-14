Amundi Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506,980 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies
In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
