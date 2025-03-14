Amundi Sells 247,412 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,412 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,768,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,442,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

