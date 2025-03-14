Amundi Sells 286,190 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,190 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ICL Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,842 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

