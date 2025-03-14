Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 1,213 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

