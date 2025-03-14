Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Q2 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,360,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Viper Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,520,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,505,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

