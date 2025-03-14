Analyzing Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lantern Pharma and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dyne Therapeutics 0 1 12 2 3.07

Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.85, indicating a potential upside of 311.16%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.78) -2.10 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.35) -3.55

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Dyne Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantern Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -56.91% -51.17% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -57.46% -51.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma. The company develops STAR-001, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, brain metastases, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors, and pediatric rare disease designation. In addition, it provides ADC program, an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. Further, the company's artificial intelligence platform RADR uses big data analytics and machine learning for combining molecular data. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a strategic AI-driven collaboration with Oregon Therapeutics to optimize the development of its first-in-class protein disulfide isomerase inhibitor drug candidate XCE853 in novel and targeted cancer indications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

