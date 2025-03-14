Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $448,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AON by 334.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after acquiring an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,435,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,390,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $393.75 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.30.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

