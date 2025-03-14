Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 155.7% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.