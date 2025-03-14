Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 155.7% in February

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $207.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.69.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.