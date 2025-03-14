Aragon Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.20 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $122.44 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,571.77 or 1.00197502 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
