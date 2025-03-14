Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

