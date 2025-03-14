Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Position Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARM opened at $112.05 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

