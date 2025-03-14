Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ ROE opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
