Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROE opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1,082.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

