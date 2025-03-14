Atala Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $33,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,644. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,414 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE MIO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

