Atala Financial Inc Buys Shares of 19,356 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Shopify makes up about 1.4% of Atala Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $132,323,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $90.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.