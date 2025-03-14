Atala Financial Inc Invests $2.67 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 251,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises about 1.9% of Atala Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

