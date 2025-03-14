Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

