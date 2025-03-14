Atala Financial Inc Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
ONON opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.