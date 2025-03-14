Atala Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.27 and its 200-day moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
